Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 3,539,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $756.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 359,421 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.