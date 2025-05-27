Piper Sandler Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $370.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.8%

PWR traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,817. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.