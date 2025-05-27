Copley Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4,210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

