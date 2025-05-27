Copley Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5%

SBUX opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.