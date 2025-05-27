Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IWM opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $214.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

