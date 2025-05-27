Andersons (ANDE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE):

5/15/2025 – Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2025 – Andersons had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2025 – Andersons is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 22,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,080. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Get The Andersons Inc alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.