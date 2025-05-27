Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

