Prothena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,185 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the average volume of 625 put options.

Prothena Trading Down 27.1%

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 5,103,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.11. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Prothena by 16.7% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 332,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

