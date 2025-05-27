Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:HD opened at $363.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.81. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

