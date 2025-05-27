Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 994458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 385,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 666,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

