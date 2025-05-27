Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 7295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 13,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 165,848 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.