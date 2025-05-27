iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 12376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,442,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 194,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

