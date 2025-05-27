SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 21748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 2,618,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 526.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 702,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,617,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 544,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 374,364 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

