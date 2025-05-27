Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 5216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

