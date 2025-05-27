Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $360.00 and last traded at $356.87, with a volume of 10086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $24.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

