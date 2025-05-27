KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.96 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 23665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

