Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 10986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $757.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

In other news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,505,917.16. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,351. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,273 shares of company stock worth $3,249,652. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

