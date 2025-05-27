American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.