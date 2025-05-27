Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 859.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

