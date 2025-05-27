Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

