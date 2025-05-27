Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

