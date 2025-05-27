Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

