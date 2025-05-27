Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,258 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Willie Langston acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,813.20. This trade represents a 10.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PSQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PSQ by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,041 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter worth about $5,836,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSQH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. PSQ has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

