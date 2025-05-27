VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.69. VF shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,694,213 shares.

Specifically, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 85,840 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,112.38. The trade was a 40.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhishek Dalmia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 380,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,632.92. The trade was a 15.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This represents a 21.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

VF Stock Up 9.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.00%.

Institutional Trading of VF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in VF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

