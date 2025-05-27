TFR Capital LLC. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.6% of TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $313,769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.15 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.