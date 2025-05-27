Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 870,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,126. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.