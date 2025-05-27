Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Buys 34,004 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 34,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $15,301.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,158,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,497.80. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Grigorios Siokas bought 141,825 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $62,403.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 174,172 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $81,860.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 147,563 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,403.35.

On Monday, May 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 79,254 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $34,079.22.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 205,000 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Grigorios Siokas acquired 654,912 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $209,571.84.

On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $64,960.28.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of Cosmos Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 115,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.50. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,884 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.