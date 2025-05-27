Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

