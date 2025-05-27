Insider Buying: Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Acquires 32,601 Shares of Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hamblin bought 32,601 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,608.08 ($3,538.78).

Hardide Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HDD traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.82 ($0.11). 230,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,638. Hardide plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.87.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hardide had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.