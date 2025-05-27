Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) CEO Steven John Bandrowczak Acquires 22,300 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) CEO Steven John Bandrowczak acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,340.16. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 1,842,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,513. The company has a market cap of $597.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 619,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 431,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

