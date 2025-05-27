Dennis Edmonds Acquires 9,655,621 Shares of Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds acquired 9,655,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £96,556.21 ($131,012.50).

Kazera Global Stock Performance

LON KZG traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 696,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,458. The company has a current ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kazera Global plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Kazera Global alerts:

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Kazera Global plc will post 0.0122549 EPS for the current year.

About Kazera Global

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.