Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NKE opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.