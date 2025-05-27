Copley Financial Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Copley Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after purchasing an additional 428,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,920,000 after purchasing an additional 229,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $598.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.