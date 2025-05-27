T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

TMUS stock opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.37 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.82. The firm has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

