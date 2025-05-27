Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,851 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

