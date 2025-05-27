BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.40 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,616,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,889 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

