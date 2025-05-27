BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,526,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.0% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,293,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

