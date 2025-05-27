IronOak Wealth LLC. Invests $1.31 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $713.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $786.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

