Cim LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,669,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.