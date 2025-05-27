Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $786.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

