Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) to Issue GBX 2.40 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 1.3%

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £721.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.97.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 51.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

