Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

