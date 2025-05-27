BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

