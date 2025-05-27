Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 5980389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,588,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at $50,908,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

