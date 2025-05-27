Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nordstrom, Exxon Mobil, NextEra Energy, Philip Morris International, and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. They’re popular with investors seeking steady income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,356,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. 12,055,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $67.82. 17,155,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.23. 6,162,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.34. 8,116,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,654. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

