Best Music Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Alibaba Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing or monetizing music. This can include record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers and audio?equipment manufacturers, allowing investors to participate in revenues from streaming subscriptions, licensing royalties, live performances and related services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,020,996. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $18.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $655.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,519. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.77.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.71. 7,156,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083,290. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18.

