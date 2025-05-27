Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

United States Steel, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Copart, Chevron, Autodesk, and Booking are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the movement of goods and people, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Because transportation underpins commerce, these stocks often serve as a barometer for economic activity—rising demand for freight and passenger services tends to reflect broader economic growth. Investors monitor transportation stock performance to gauge supply-chain health and anticipate shifts in consumer and industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded up $9.60 on Monday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.28 and its 200 day moving average is $488.71. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $87.82. 17,915,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,440,885. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $6.99 on Monday, hitting $53.67. 20,806,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. Copart has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.66. 7,021,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.35. 3,196,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5,332.80. 152,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,824.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,897.17. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

