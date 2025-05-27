Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LMT opened at $469.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.