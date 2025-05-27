Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.