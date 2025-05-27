Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6%

ADBE stock opened at $407.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

